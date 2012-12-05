CAIRO Dec 5 Egypt's opposition coalition blamed
President Mohamed Mursi for violence outside his palace on
Wednesday and said it was ready for dialogue if the Islamist
leader scrapped a decree that gave him extraordinary powers.
Clashes erupted after the Muslim Brotherhood, the group that
helped Mursi win a presidential election in June, told its
supporters to go to the palace where opponents were protesting
against the president's powers and against a draft constitution
that they say is biased.
"Today what is happening in the Egyptian street,
polarisation and division, is something that could and is
actually drawing us to violence and could draw us to something
worse," said opposition politician Mohamed ElBaradei.
"We hold President Mursi and his government completely
responsible for the violence that is happening in Egypt today,"
said ElBaradei, coordinator of the National Salvation Front
alliance.
Protests began after Mursi issued a decree on Nov. 22 that
expanded his powers. He fuelled opposition anger further by
racing through approval of a draft constitution, drawn up by an
Islamist-led assembly, for a referendum set for Dec. 15.
"Our opinion was, and still is, that we are ready for
dialogue if the constitutional decree is cancelled ... and the
referendum on this constitution is postponed," ElBaradei said.
He said Mursi should appear on television to say he accepts
the "foundations of dialogue"
Another opposition politician Hamdeen Sabahy told that news
conference, attended by senior figures in the alliance, that
Mursi had lost his "moral legitimacy". He added that Mursi was
"pushing Egypt towards division that may lead to civil
conflict."