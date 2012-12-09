CAIRO Dec 9 Egypt's main opposition coalition
announced on Sunday its rejection of a constitutional referendum
set by Islamist President Mohamed Mursi for Dec. 15.
In a statement read by its spokesman, the National Salvation
Front also called for mass protests on Tuesday against a draft
constitution that it said lacked consensus and did not properly
represent the interests of women and minorities.
"The National Salvation Front rejects the referendum to be
held on Dec. 15," Hussein Abdel Ghani told a news conference.
"We are against this process from start to finish."
A statement from the Front said: "Holding a referendum now
in the absence of security reflects haste and an absence of a
sense of responsibility on the part of the regime, which risks
pushing the country towards violent confrontation."
The main leaders of the Front, its coordinator Mohamed
ElBaradei, former Foreign Minister Amr Moussa and leftist
Hamdeen Sabahy, did not attend the news conference.