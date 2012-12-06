CAIRO Dec 6 Egypt's Republican Guard, which
deployed around the presidential palace on Thursday, said
demonstrators must evacuate the area by 3 p.m. (1300 GMT), the
presidency said in a statement.
Opponents of President Mohamed Mursi and his Islamist
supporters clashed on Wednesday night and Thursday morning
during rival demonstrations that were sparked by Mursi's
decision last month to expand his powers.
A Reuters witness said some of the hundreds of Mursi's
backers who had camped overnight around the palace perimeter had
started leaving before the deadline.