CAIRO Dec 7 Egyptian Vice-President Mahmoud
Mekky said on Friday the president would be ready to postpone an
election on a draft constitution opposed by the liberal
opposition, if it could be done in a way to avoid legal
challenge.
His comments were carried by the privately owned Egyptian
television channel CBC.
One of the demands of opponents of President Mohamed Mursi
is that he scrap a referendum on a constitution that he pushed
through a drafting assembly dominated by Islamists and then said
would go to a vote on Dec. 15. The opposition has also listed
other conditions for joining a national dialogue with Mursi.