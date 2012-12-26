CAIRO Dec 26 Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi
urged all political powers on Wednesday to take part in a
national dialogue to resolve lingering tensions and promised to
take necessary steps to heal the economy.
In his first address to the nation since the adoption of a
new constitution, he said he was considering possible cabinet
changes and planned to introduce incentives to make Egypt a more
attractive investment destination.
"The coming days will witness, God willing, the launch of
new projects ... and a package of incentives for investors to
support the Egyptian market and the economy," he said in a
televised speech.