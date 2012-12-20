CAIRO Dec 20 Egypt's chief public prosecutor,
who stepped down this week in the face of protests from judges
who said his appointment was an assault on their independence,
said on Thursday he had retracted his resignation.
Public Prosecutor Talaat Ibrahim, first appointed by
President Mohamed Mursi last month, said he had changed his mind
because his resignation on Monday had been offered under duress,
according to comments carried by the state-run al-Ahram news
website.
Ibrahim resigned after more than 1,000 members of his staff
gathered in front of his office in Cairo to demand that he step
down.
The protesting prosecutors said Mursi's decision to appoint
Ibrahim, instead of the leaving the appointment to judicial
authorities, threatens the independence of the judiciary.
Ibrahim, describing his removal from office as "mysterious
and abnormal", said it was unprecedented for a chief prosecutor
to be forced to quit by his staff.
He said it was now up to the justice minister to decide
whether to accept his resignation.
A number of prosecutors immediately announced they were
suspending work and would stage an open-ended protest outside
Ibrahim's office.