CAIRO Dec 7 Egyptian protesters broke through a
barbed wire barricade keeping them from the presidential palace
in Cairo on Friday and some climbed onto army tanks and waved
flags.
Up to 10,000 protesters had been penned behind the barrier,
guarded by tanks that were deployed on Thursday after a night of
violence between supporters and opponents of the Islamist
president, Mohamed Mursi, in which seven people were killed.
Demonstrators cut the barbed wire and hundreds swarmed
through and surged up to the walls of the palace, some kissing
the police and military guards surrounding it. "Peaceful,
peaceful," they chanted.
Troops of the Republican Guard, which had ordered rival
demonstrators to leave the vicinity on Thursday, moved to the
front gate to secure the main entrance to the palace.