CAIRO Dec 9 A leading member of Egypt's main
opposition coalition said on Sunday that President Mohamed
Mursi's decision to press ahead with a referendum on a new
constitution was "shocking" and would deepen a political crisis.
"It is making things a lot worse," Ahmed Said, member of the
National Salvation Front coalition and head of the liberal Free
Egyptians Party, told Reuters. "I cannot imagine that after all
this they want to pass a constitution that does not represent
all Egyptians."
He said the Front would meet later on Sunday to make a
formal response to Mursi's decision to scrap a decree that
sparked deadly violence but stick to a referendum date of Dec.
15 on a constitution that was drawn up by an Islamist-led
drafting assembly.