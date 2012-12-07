CAIRO Dec 7 Egypt's election committee has
postponed the start of voting for Egyptians abroad in a
constitutional referendum at the heart of a political crisis,
the state news agency reported on Friday.
It said expatriate Egyptians would begin voting on Wednesday
instead of Saturday as previously planned, at the request of the
Foreign Ministry, which organises the process.
The committee did not say whether this would affect the date
of the referendum in Egypt, set for Dec. 15. Postponement of the
referendum on a constitution drafted by an Islamist-dominated
assembly is a main demand of President Mohamed Mursi's
opponents.