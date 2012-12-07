CAIRO Dec 7 Egypt's main opposition coalition
said on Friday it would not take part in a dialogue proposed by
President Mohamed Mursi to end a crisis sparked by the Islamist
leader's decision to expand his powers, a senior member of the
group said.
"The National Salvation Front is not taking part in the
dialogue, that is the official stance," said Ahmed Said, one of
the leading members of the coalition who also heads the liberal
Free Egyptians Party.
Prominent reformist Mohamed ElBaradei had also urged
political forces to shun dialogue on his Twitter account and the
state news agency reported that the liberal Wafd party said it
would not take part. Both are members of the Front.