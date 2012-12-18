* Muslim Brotherhood deemed terrorist in Russia since 2003
* Mursi in principle accepted invitation to Moscow - sources
* Russia seeking better ties with Egypt
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Dec 18 Russia may ease restrictions on
the Muslim Brotherhood soon to improve relations with Egypt and
rebuild influence lost during the Arab Spring revolutions,
diplomatic sources say.
The election of President Mohammed Mursi, propelled to power
by the Islamist group, offers President Vladimir Putin a chance
to improve relations with Cairo that were strained during the
long rule of Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in 2011.
Russia's Supreme Court banned the Muslim Brotherhood from
operating in Russia in 2003, describing it as a terrorist
organisation.
But Moscow is now trying to beef up ties with Egypt, partly
to offset some of the influence it has lost in the Arab world in
the past two years, particularly in countries such as Libya and
Syria that have been recipients of Russian arms.
Easing restrictions on the Muslim Brotherhood would follow
a similar move by the United States, which tweaked its ban
on formal contacts with the Islamist group, banned under
Mubarak, early in 2012. Mursi is expected to visit Washington in
2013 for the first time since his election in June.
Western diplomatic sources say Mursi also accepted an
invitation to visit Russia when Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
visited Egypt during a Middle East tour last month.
"The visit is expected close to the end of the first quarter
in 2013. The Brotherhood being on the list remains the problem
and Lavrov is said to have given assurances that they will deal
with that," one of the sources said.
Russia has in the past accused the Muslim Brotherhood of
supporting rebels who want to create an Islamist state in
Russia's mainly Muslim North Caucasus.
The Kremlin is still struggling to contain the Islamist
insurgency, which Putin has warned could fuel violence in other
regions closer to the capital.
But during his trip to Cairo, Lavrov endorsed an initiative
by Mursi to resolve the conflict in Syria and political analysts
say Moscow appears to be looking for ways to engage more with
Egypt, a popular holiday destination for Russians as well as
being a regional power.
BETTER TIES?
"As far as I know, Minister Lavrov wants to 'delist' it (the
Muslim Brotherhood)," said Alexei Grishin, head of the Religion
& Society think tank who used to be a presidential adviser on
Islam.
"Any fresh decision by the Supreme Court would be a very
lengthy procedure, so maybe what can be done is to restrict the
blacklisted Muslim Brotherhood only to the faction that fought
in Russia, in the Caucasus, for example," he told Reuters.
Russia's Supreme Court and anti-terrorist committee were not
available for comment. The Foreign Ministry declined immediate
comment.
The Arab world's biggest nation is engulfed in a prolonged
political crisis nearly two years after the fall of Mubarak that
pits Mursi's Islamist supporters against liberal, secular and
Christian opposition groups.
"Nobody really knows what will come out of this, but Egypt
is such an important country that no matter what we think of its
new authorities, we need to have a dialogue," said Fyodor
Lukyanov, a prominent foreign policy analyst.
"It makes sense for Russia to make a bet on Egypt, or at
least seek ties with them very actively. So I think they will
soon solve the issue with the Muslim Brotherhood in Russia."
In Egypt, a Muslim Brotherhood spokesman said the ban on the
group in Russia was "a very bad thing" and made clear any real
improvement in ties was unlikely before that was settled.
"Our leader (the head of the Brotherhood group) had
mentioned that issue to the Russian ambassador in Cairo during a
joint meeting where he told the ambassador: 'How come you are
asking to have a strong relationship with us while you see as a
terrorist group?'," spokesman Mahmoud Ghozlan said.