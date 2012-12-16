CAIRO Dec 16 Egyptians voted narrowly in favour
of a constitution shaped by Islamists and opposed by liberals in
the first round of a two-stage vote, a member of the Muslim
Brotherhood's party that sought a "yes" vote said on Sunday,
citing its unofficial tally.
One opposition official also said the vote appeared to have
gone in favour of Islamists who backed the constitution, after
the opposition had said late on Saturday when voting ended that
their exit polls indicated the "no" camp would win.
Liberal-minded opponents of President Mohamed Mursi, who had
fast-tracked the constitution through an Islamist-dominated
drafting assembly, said the basic law would divide the nation as
it did not respresent the aspirations of all Egyptians.
"The referendum was 56.5 percent for the 'yes' vote," a
senior official in the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party
operations room set up to monitor voting told Reuters.
The Brotherhood and its party, which propelled Mursi to
power in June, had representatives at almost all polling
stations across the 10 areas, including Cairo, where this round
of voting was held.
The party official, who asked not to be identified, said the
tally was based on counts from more than 99 percent of polling
stations in this round.
The second round vote in remaining areas of the country is
next Saturday. Official results are not expected until after
that stage is complete.
"I think we lost," the opposition official, who also asked
not to be named, told Reuters, saying a strong "yes" vote in
Alexandria, Egypt's second city, had surprised them and seemed
to have tipped the balance for Islamists.
The opposition had initially said it expected the "no" vote
to prevail shortly after polling stations closed. But as
counting proceeded, another opposition official monitoring the
vote, Yahya Arafat of the Popular Current movement, had told
Reuters the vote was "very close" and could go either way.