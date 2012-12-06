CAIRO Dec 6 At least four tanks deployed
outside the Egyptian presidential palace on Thursday in a street
where supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi had
been clashing into the early hours of the morning, Reuters
witnesses said.
Three armoured troop carriers were also in the street
outside the palace. The violence that had stretched from
Wednesday afternoon into the early hours of Thursday had abated
and the streets were calm.
The soldiers' badges identified them as members of the
Republican Guard, whose duties include guarding the presidency.
Traffic was moving through streets strewn with rocks thrown
during the violence. Hundreds of Mursi supporters were still in
the area, many wrapped in blankets and some reading the Koran.
"We came here to support President Mursi and his decisions.
He is the elected president of Egypt," said Emad Abou Salem, 40,
a Mursi supporter. "He has legitimacy and nobody else does."