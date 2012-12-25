WASHINGTON Dec 25 The United States on Tuesday
urged all sides in Egypt to increase political engagement after
Egyptian officials announced that voters had overwhelmingly
approved a new constitution drafted by President Mohamed Mursi's
Islamist allies.
"President Mursi, as the democratically elected leader of
Egypt, has a special responsibility to move forward in a way
that recognizes the urgent need to bridge divisions," State
Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell said in a statement,
noting that many Egyptians had voiced "significant concerns"
over the constitutional process.
"We hope those Egyptians disappointed by the result will
seek more and deeper engagement. We look to those who welcome
the result to engage in good faith. And we hope all sides will
re-commit themselves to condemn and prevent violence," Ventrell
said.