CAIRO Dec 15 Islamists attacked the opposition
Wafd party's newspaper offices in central Cairo with petrol
bombs and birdshot on Saturday, security sources said.
The violence flared as Egyptians voted in a referendum on a
new constitution intended to pull the country out a growing
political crisis.
Two people were injured and firefighters said they had put
out the flames, a Reuters witness said.
Mostafa Shafik, managing editor at Wafd's newspaper, which
is located next to the party headquarters, said the paper's
offices had been destroyed.
"I can see from the window that cars are damaged, while the
headquarters of the newspaper are destroyed," he told Reuters.
He said police had stood by when the attack was taking place
"and at the end fired tear gas at both us and the attackers".
Shafik added: "The attackers used Molotov cocktails to
enter, which left minor areas burned."
A Reuters photographer saw a dozen or so cars damaged inside
the Wafd headquarters' grounds, their windows broken. Glass was
also broken in the headquarters, but he saw no immediate signs
of fire damage.
The run-up to the referendum has been marred by violence in
Cairo and other cities. Several party buildings belonging to the
Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice party have been burned
in protests across the country.