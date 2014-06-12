By Jonathan Saul
| LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 Egypt is pressing ahead with
plans to develop a new wheat storage facility and expand port
operations at two terminals in the Suez area as the country
looks to bolster strategic food reserves and attract investment,
a top port official said.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who as armed forces chief
toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last July following
mass protests, was sworn in on Sunday and seeks to fix Egypt's
economy while overcoming political divisions after a long period
of turmoil and bloodshed.
Egypt plans to boost its storage capacity in the strategic
wheat sector to reduce reliance on imports and cut its 32
billion Egyptian pound ($4.5 billion) overall food import bill.
A government minister said this week Egypt wants to be a "global
logistics hub" for grain storage.
Hassan Falah, chairman of the Red Sea Ports Authority, said
it had recently issued a tender to develop a wheat storage site
with a capacity of 2 million tonnes at the port of Adabiya. He
declined to disclose the value of the project.
"There are a number of Egyptian banks who are willing to
fund the project with any investors and one of them is the
National Bank of Egypt," Falah said on a trade visit to Britain
this week. "In six months, the winner of the tender will be
known."
The National Bank of Egypt could not immediately be reached
for further comment.
Falah said Adabiya would add to grain storage facilities at
other ports in Damietta, along Egypt's Mediterranean coast, and
Safaga, which is situated along the Red Sea.
"Adabiya is in the middle and it is preferred to shorten the
distance and can serve cities and governorates in different
areas," Falah told Reuters via an interpreter.
Egypt is also making progress in increasing local storage
capacity with the help of one of its major Gulf Arab backers,
the United Arab Emirates. The UAE has committed to funding the
construction of 25 silos to boost storage capacity by a further
1.5 million tonnes.
Falah said Port Tawfik, also situated in Suez and another
terminal within his port authority, had issued a tender to
develop a multi-purpose port there.
"In the pipeline and under study are expansion projects for
yachts and cruise ships at the port," he added.
Authorities have mounted a crackdown on the
Muslim Brotherhood, once Egypt's most well organised Islamist
group, and its supporters since Mursi was deposed, killing
hundreds and arresting thousands. Sisi still faces a violent
threat from militants based in the Sinai peninsula, who are
believed to have access to weapons smuggled from chaotic Libya.
In May, the army said it had seized 15 tonnes of a material
used to make explosives in a town straddling the Suez Canal, a
vital source of foreign exchange for Egypt and the fastest
shipping route between Europe and Asia.
Falah, who retired from the Egyptian navy as a rear admiral
in 2007, said there were no security issues with Suez.
"There are multiple checkpoints throughout Suez. The Suez
area is secure," he said.
Sisi's plans include creating a Central Sinai governorate,
or administrative area, carved out of the North and South Sinai.
North Sinai has seen countless militant attacks on policemen and
soldiers since Mursi's ouster.
"A new governorate will be created in the Sinai area," Falah
said. "This will mean there will be a lot of improvements in the
security situation. It will be much better and not worse."
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Maggie Fick in
Cairo; Editing by Dale Hudson)