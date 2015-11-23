* Hard currency shortage hits industry
* Economy still recovering from political upheaval
* Changeover at central bank
By Lin Noueihed
CAIRO, Nov 23 Egypt's hard currency shortage is
choking trade and industry, spooking foreign investors and
hurting growth, businesspeople said on Monday, urging the
central bank to end restrictions on dollar deposits and move
closer to a market exchange rate.
Egypt has faced economic turmoil since the 2011 uprising
that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule. Foreign investors and
tourists, on which the country relies for foreign currency
earnings, have stayed away. A Russian plane crash in Egypt last
month that Moscow blames on a bomb has made matters worse.
Foreign currency reserves have fallen from $36 billion
before the 2011 revolt to about $16.4 billion in October,
leaving the central bank with little firepower to defend the
Egyptian pound from mounting downward pressure.
In February, outgoing central bank governor Hisham Ramez
imposed restrictions on the amount of dollars companies could
deposit in banks to crush a burgeoning black market.
Businesspeople say that policy has backfired, making it
difficult for companies to open letters of credit to finance
imports and worrying potential foreign investors concerned they
will be unable to repatriate profits.
Raouf Ghabbour, chief executive of car assembler and
distributor GB Auto, attacked central bank controls
which limit dollar deposits to $50,000 a month and force banks
to prioritise goods like food when distributing scarce dollars.
GB Auto was forced to suspend activity for 20 days this year
as it could not obtain dollars to pay for component imports.
"The government gave me licences to set up factories... As a
result of these licenses we invested 5 or 6 billion pounds. We
hired 10,000 staff.... You cannot... tell me I'm not a
priority," Ghabbour said in blistering comments at a monetary
policy workshop organised by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and N
Gage Consulting.
"This policy will cause an economic collapse... Already this
year, customs revenues are catastrophic."
NEW GOVERNOR, NEW HOPES
Like others, Ghabbour hopes incoming central bank governor
Tarek Amer, who begins on Nov. 27, will overhaul monetary
policy.
Amer has yet to spell out his plans, but bankers credit him
with supplying $1.8 billion in recent weeks to clear a backlog
of imports at the country's ports and with an increase in yields
on certificates of deposit in the Egyptian pound.
Those moves have been widely welcomed by industrialists,
importers and bankers but more, they say, must be done to
resolve the crisis. Removing capital controls tops their list.
They say efforts to maintain the currency at an artificially
strong rate had depleted foreign currency reserves and made
exports -- a vital hard currency earner -- less competitive.
Egypt's trade deficit has already tripled in the past decade
to almost $39 billion as imports have ballooned and exports
stagnated.
Capital controls have further discouraged foreign investors
as few will invest in an economy where devaluation is widely
expected and they are unable to move their forex easily.
"The solution is to encourage investment and this will not
happen except through a stable currency and that means one whose
rate is decided by its real value," Ashraf El Ibrachy, founder
of Ibrachy & Partners, said.
A rout in emerging markets currencies this year has left the
Egyptian pound looking overvalued in real terms despite a
depreciation of about 10 percent over the course of the year.
That makes Egyptian stocks look unattractive to foreign
investors while the impact on manufacturing and trade has hit
the bottom line of some listed companies, Mohamed Maher, CEO of
brokerage Prime Holding, told the conference.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Michael Georgy)