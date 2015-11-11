CAIRO Nov 11 Egypt's central bank chief Hisham Ramez said on Wednesday he had appointed Gamal Negm as caretaker governor, Al Youm Al Sabaa newspaper reported, as a currency crisis raged.

Ramez submitted his resignation on Oct. 21 amid mounting pressure to devalue the Egyptian pound. Veteran banker Tarek Amer was appointed to take the helm at the bank on a permanent basis from Nov. 27.

Ramez's term ends on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by John Stonestreet)