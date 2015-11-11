* Official rate firms by 0.20 pounds per dlr
By Asma Alsharif and Nadia El Gowely
CAIRO, Nov 11 Egypt's central bank strengthened
the pound on Wednesday for the first time since 2013, injecting
dollars into a banking system suffering from an acute foreign
exchange shortage and raising expectations of a radical shift in
monetary policy.
The central bank raised the pound's official value by 0.20
pounds to 7.7301 to the dollar, surprising bankers who
had been expecting a depreciation to ease a long-running
currency crisis that has hit trade and industry and spooked
investors.
Heavily dependent on imports for food and energy, Egypt has
seen a burgeoning black market for dollars.
Although it has allowed a gradual depreciation of the
official rate of about 11 percent this year, a significant gap
still remains with the black market rate which was about 8.7
pounds on Wednesday.
In February, the central bank also imposed capital controls,
limiting to $50,000 a month the amount of dollars that can be
deposited in banks, in a bid to suck liquidity from the black
market.
Those restrictions have made it difficult for companies to
open letters of credit and pay for imports that have been
building up at ports.
But last week Egypt's top two state banks, Banque Misr and
the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), said they would provide
dollars to cover import demands for businesses with bankers
saying the infusion came from the central bank and was aimed at
reducing pressure on the pound.
Bankers said Wednesday's move is a further step in this
direction, though the complex mechanics have caused confusion.
At least four bankers said the central bank had offered to
supply an undisclosed amount of dollars directly to banks on
Wednesday at the new stronger rate. This aimed to help banks
cover a quarter of the ballooning dollar overdrafts they had
opened up for clients hit by the dollar shortage.
In return, they expect the central bank to ask them to make
dollar deposits to boost its own flagging foreign reserves.
The move drew conflicting reactions from the market, with
some slamming it as dangerous and others predicting that the
central bank was laying the ground for a major devaluation, a
loosening of the peg or a full flotation.
EFG-Hermes said the move would not boost dollar liquidity
but would reduce forex risks at banks ahead of a devaluation.
"We see this move, in addition to the recent decision to
hike deposit rates by leading state-owned banks, as paving the
way for a near-term movement of the EGP," it said in its note.
"The gradual cover of these positions minimizes the cost of any
near-term weakening of the EGP for the business community."
On Saturday, Banque Misr and NBE raised interest rates on
Egyptian pound certificates to 12.5 percent from an average 10
percent, forcing other lenders to follow suit.
That surprise step ignited speculation that the central bank
might soon hike official interest rates to defend the pound.
Hany Genena, head of research at Pharos Securities
Brokerage, said the central bank was following a text book
strategy used by countries seeking to break the pattern of
depreciation ahead of a flotation.
"This is a transition phase to get the black market dealers
to stop speculating and get out of the business and those
holding on to dollars to sell them to the banks. Then the
central bank can free float," Genena said.
CONFUSION IN THE MARKET
Egypt already faces growing uncertainty over the direction
of monetary policy with the planned departure of central bank
governor Hisham Ramez, whose term ends on Nov. 26.
He will be replaced by veteran banker Tarek Amer, who has
already begun meeting major banks and captains of industry.
In a move interpreted in the market as an effort to distance
himself from Wednesday's revaluation, Ramez told Al Youm Al
Sabaa newspaper that he had appointed Gamal Negm as a caretaker
governor.
Genena said the central bank followed a similar pattern of
bank rate hikes and revaluations in 2004 and 2005 when Amer was
a senior figure at the central bank, though the policy at the
time did not culminate in a float.
Egypt's economy has been struggling since a popular uprising
in 2011 drove foreign investors and tourists away, putting a
strain on the country's foreign reserves, which have more than
halved since the revolt to $16.4 billion - enough to cover just
three months of imports.
Last week's Russian airliner crash may also undermine the
pound by cutting hard currency tourism revenues.
The source of the funds for Wednesday's shift remains
unclear. If the funds were sourced from foreign reserves, the
amount will move from the assets to the liabilities column in
their next disclosure.
If not, it will raise speculation that Egypt is expecting to
receive a new round of aid. Egypt received billions of dollars
in aid from the Gulf since mid-2013, including in the form of
central bank deposits.
"All the world's currencies right now are weakening against
the dollar, and yet we are strengthening the pound...this means
we're losing competitiveness," Hany Tawfik, chairman of the
Egyptian Private Equity Association, told Reuters.
"Investors hate surprise...we want a clear vision for
monetary policies and decisions."
