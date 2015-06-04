CAIRO, June 4 Egyptian cable company El Sewedy Electric said on Thursday it had won a 785 million euro portion of a 2 billion euro ($2.27 billion) deal to build a combined cycle power plant in Beni Suef, south of Cairo, in a consortium with Germany's Siemens.

The plant will use Siemens's H-class gas turbines. Siemens said on Wednesday it signed an 8 billion euro deal ($9 billion) with Egypt to supply gas and wind power plants to boost the North African country's electricity generation by 50 percent. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mark Trevelyan)