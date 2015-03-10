CAIRO, March 10 Siemens will supply four turbines to a power plant near Egypt's Suez City to add more than 650 megawatts of power generation to the country's national grid, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The German industrial group said it was awarded a contract to supply the E-Class turbines to the Attika Power Plant under a supply contract with El Sewedy Power System Projects. The statement did not give a value or timeline for the contract.

Egypt is facing one of its worst energy crunches in years. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Potter)