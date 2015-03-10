MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
CAIRO, March 10 Siemens will supply four turbines to a power plant near Egypt's Suez City to add more than 650 megawatts of power generation to the country's national grid, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The German industrial group said it was awarded a contract to supply the E-Class turbines to the Attika Power Plant under a supply contract with El Sewedy Power System Projects. The statement did not give a value or timeline for the contract.
Egypt is facing one of its worst energy crunches in years. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.