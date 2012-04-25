* Shafiq, ex-army commander, to run for president
CAIRO, April 25 The last prime minister to serve
under deposed Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has been allowed
to re-enter the race for the presidency, one day after electoral
authorities disqualified him, the state news agency reported on
Wednesday.
Analysts said Ahmed Shafiq's re-entry into the race will
make him the favourite of the military and a very strong
contender to win Egypt's presidential elections set for May
23-24, with a run-off scheduled in June.
"The presidential electoral committee headed by Farouk
Soltan accepts the appeal of former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq,
allowing him to contest the presidential race," MENA reported.
Shafiq had been disqualified on Tuesday after the ruling
military council approved a new law drawn up by the
Islamist-dominated parliament denying political rights to anyone
who served as president, vice president or prime minister in the
decade prior to Mubarak's fall in February of last year.
The electoral committee gave no reasons for accepting
Shafiq's appeal, although some analysts said it had acted to
avoid further appeals that might have delayed the elections.
An ex-air force commander, Shafiq's success in the elections
would extend military rule in a country that has been led by
army officers since the overthrow of King Farouk in 1952.
He is likely to take votes that otherwise would go to Amr
Moussa, the former chief of the Arab League who is seen as an
alternative for voters who do not want an Islamist head of
state.
"APPEASE MUBARAK'S OLD ORDER"
"His entry back into the race will certainly appease
remnants of Mubarak's old order. It will also allow the army to
breathe a sigh of relief because, of all the presidential
candidates, Shafiq is the one who understands the military
best," political analyst Nabil Abdel Fattah said.
In an interview with Reuters in February, Shafiq said he was
running because he had the experience to maintain good ties with
the generals and ensure a smooth handover to civilian rule.
The 71-year-old, who was civil aviation minister for a
decade, said he can bridge the divisions in Egypt.
The other front-runners are the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed
Mursi and Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, a former member of the
group.
"The decision to accept my client's appeal proves that the
electoral committee functions as an independent body according
to the rule of law," Shafiq's lawyer, Shawqi Sayyid, said.
The electoral committee also decided to refer the law that
had been used to disqualify Shafiq to the Supreme Constitutional
Court to review its constitutionality.
Political activist Hassan Nafaa said the electoral
committee's decision was a rebuke to the Islamist parliament,
which had passed the law to prevent Mubarak associates from
running.
"This decision is a slap in the face of parliament and shows
it has rushed into passing a law that is likely to be
unconstitutional," Nafaa said, adding that parliament's
authority had been undermined by the decision.