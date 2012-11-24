CAIRO Nov 24 Prominent opposition leader
Mohamed ElBaradei said on Saturday there could be no dialogue
with Egypt's president until he rescinded a "dictatorial" decree
that he said gave the Islamist leader Mohamed Mursi the powers
of a pharaoh.
"There is no room for dialogue when a dictator imposes the
most oppressive, abhorrent measures and then says 'let us split
the difference'," ElBaradei said in an interview with Reuters
and the Associated Press after talks with other opposition
figures.
"I am waiting to see, I hope soon, a very strong statement
of condemnation by the U.S., by Europe and by everybody who
really cares about human dignity," he said.