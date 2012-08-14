CAIRO Aug 14 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi was on Tuesday shown awarding medals to Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi and another senior general who he pushed into retirement this week, a move that stamped his authority over the once ruling military.

Tantawi, who served as Hosni Mubarak's defence minister for 20 years and then took charge of Egypt after the former president was toppled last year, was shown on state television saluting Mursi and smiling. Mursi then shook his hand warmly.

Sami Enan, dismissed as chief of staff, was also shown receiving his medal. The decision to send them into retirement sparked some speculation about a showdown with the generals and one report, that was denied, that they were under house arrest.