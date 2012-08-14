* Tantawi, Enan shown smiling to receive medals
* President praises generals he forced into retirement
* Washington urge army, civilians to work together
CAIRO, Aug 14 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
was on Tuesday shown awarding medals to Field Marshal Hussein
Tantawi and another senior general who he pushed into retirement
this week, a move that stamped his authority over the once
ruling military.
Tantawi, 76, who served as Hosni Mubarak's defence minister
for 20 years and then took charge of Egypt after the former
president was toppled last year, was shown on state television
saluting Mursi and smiling. Mursi then shook his hand warmly.
Sami Enan, 64, dismissed as chief of staff, was also shown
receiving his medal. In Sunday's decree pushing the men into
retirement, Mursi had announced the medal awards. He had praised
the work of the army in a speech shortly after that.
The decision to send the generals into retirement prompted
some speculation about a showdown with the generals and one
report, that was denied, that they were under house arrest.
Both the army and the presidency said Tantawi and Enan were
consulted before Mursi's decree. A Facebook page affiliated to
the military council carried a statement saying the shift in
command was a "natural change in the leadership of the armed
forces, transferring responsibility to a new generation".
The scene of ex-generals receiving medals from an Islamist
president was unimaginable before the uprising against Mubarak
erupted in January 2011.
Under Mubarak and his presidential predecessors, who all
hailed from the military, Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood was hounded
and its members routinely jailed. Mursi himself had spent time
in jail.
"Due to your loyalty and love for the nation, this is the
appreciation from the Egyptian people and not from their
president, to a man who has been loyal to his people and
country. God give you success," Mursi told Tantawi.
Tantawi responded: "Thank you, thank you so much."
SMILING, SALUTING
Enan was shown saluting and smiling when he received his
medal and also received warm words of praise from Mursi, who
took office in June.
The former chief of staff was long seen as particularly
close to the Pentagon, the main sponsor of Egypt's armed forces.
Washington gives Egypt $1.3 billion in military aid each year.
The United States, wary of Islamists, opened formal contacts
with the Muslim Brotherhood in 2011, as the group proved an
increasingly important political player. U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton met Mursi in Cairo in July.
"When the secretary was in Egypt we knew that there would be
a change at an appropriate moment and that it would be discussed
between the civilian leadership and the military," State
Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said on Monday.
"What is important to us is that the civilian leadership and
the military keep working well together to advance the goals of
the democratic transition in Egypt," she said.
She added that Washington had worked with many of the new
army appointees and many had been trained in the United States.
After receiving their medals, the two outgoing generals, who
were appointed advisors to the president in his decree, were
shown sitting down with Mursi for a meeting. The television
announcer said they discussed "general affairs".
As well as dismissing Tantawi and Enan from their posts, the
head of the navy and other generals were removed and younger
officers moved in to replace them.
In addition to making changes at the top of the military,
Mursi tore up a decree issued by the then-ruling council as he
was being elected in June which had put curbs on his powers.
The decision to cancel the army's constitutional decree is
now being challenged in an administrative court.
The courts have proved a battleground for opposing camps
throughout Egypt's rocky transition to democracy since Mubarak
was toppled on Feb. 11, 2011.