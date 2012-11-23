* Mursi fresh from accolades over Gaza truce
* Decree threatens new turmoil at heart of Arab Spring
* Protesters in Tahrir Square demand Mursi quit
By Edmund Blair and Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Nov 23 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's
decree exempting all his decisions from legal challenge until a
new parliament was elected caused fury amongst his opponents on
Friday who accused him of being the new Hosni Mubarak and
hijacking the revolution.
Mursi's aides said the decree was to speed up a protracted
transition that has been hindered by legal obstacles but Mursi's
rivals were quick to condemn him as a new autocratic pharaoh who
wanted to impose his Islamist vision on Egypt.
"Mursi a 'temporary' dictator," was the headline in the
independent daily Al-Masry Al-Youm and hundreds of protesters
in Tahrir Square, the heart of the 2011 anti-Mubarak uprising,
demanded Mursi quit, accusing him of launching a "coup".
Buoyed by accolades from around the world for mediating a
truce between Hamas and Israel, Mursi on Thursday ordered that
an Islamist-dominated assembly writing the new constitution
could not be dissolved by legal challenges.
Mursi, an Islamist whose roots are in the Muslim Brotherhood
party, also gave himself sweeping powers that allowed him to
sack the unpopular general prosecutor and opened the door for a
retrial for Mubarak and his aides.
The president's decree aimed to end the logjam and push
Egypt, the Arab world's most populous nation, more quickly on
its democratic path, the presidential spokesman said.
"President Mursi said we must go out of the bottleneck
without breaking the bottle," Yasser Ali told Reuters.
The president said any decrees he issued while no parliament
sat could not be challenged, moves that consolidated his powers
but look set to polarise Egypt further, threatening more
turbulence in a nation at the heart of the Arab Spring.
"The people want to bring down the regime," shouted
protesters in Tahrir, echoing one of the chants that was used in
the uprising that forced Mubarak to step down.
"ANOTHER DICTATOR"
The decree is bound to worry Western allies, particularly
the United States, a generous benefactor to Egypt's army, which
effusively praised Egypt for its part in bringing Israelis and
Palestinians to a ceasefire on Wednesday.
The West may become concerned about measures that, for
example, undermine judicial independence. But one Western
diplomat said it was too early to judge and his nation would
watch how the decree was exercised in the coming days.
"We are very concerned about the possible huge ramifications
of this declaration on human rights and the rule of law in
Egypt," Rupert Colville, spokesman for the U.N. Human Rights
Commissioner Navi Pillay, said at the United Nations in Geneva.
"The decree is basically a coup on state institutions and
the rule of law that is likely to undermine the revolution and
the transition to democracy," Mervat Ahmed, an independent
activist in Tahrir protesting against the decree, said. "I worry
Mursi will be another dictator like the one before him."
Leading liberal politician Mohamed ElBaradei, who joined
other politicians on Thursday night to demand the decree was
withdrawn, wrote on his Twitter account that Mursi had "usurped
all state powers and appointed himself Egypt's new pharaoh".
Almost two years after Mubarak was toppled and about five
months since Mursi took office, propelled to the post by the
Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt has no permanent constitution, which
must be in place before new parliamentary elections are held.
The last parliament, that sat for the first time earlier
this year, was dissolved after a court declared it void. It was
dominated by the Brotherhood's political party.
AIM TO END INSTABILITY
An assembly drawing up the constitution has yet to complete
its work. Many liberals, Christians and others have walked out
accusing the Islamists who dominate it of ignoring their voices
over the extent that Islam should be enshrined in the new state.
Opponents call for the assembly to be scrapped and remade.
Mursi's decree protects the existing one and extends the
deadline for drafting a document by two months, pushing it back
to February, further delaying a new parliamentary poll.
Explaining the rationale behind the moves, the presidential
spokesman said: "This means ending the period of constitutional
instability to arrive at a state with a written constitution, an
elected president and parliament."
Thousands of the president's supporters gathered near the
presidential palace, some holding up Mursi posters or chanting
for him. The Muslim Brotherhood had called for the rally.
Analyst Seif El Din Abdel Fatah said the decree targeted the
judiciary which he said had reversed, for example, an earlier
Mursi decision to remove the prosecutor. Mursi's new decree
protects him from such judicial reversals.
Although many of Mursi's opponents also opposed the sacked
prosecutor, who they blamed for shortcomings in prosecuting
Mubarak and his aides, and also want judicial reform, they say a
draconian presidential decree was not the way to do it.
"There was a disease but this is not the remedy," said
Hassan Nafaa, a liberal-minded political science professor and
activist at Cairo University.
"I can see from the reaction of the political forces that we
are going towards more polarisation between the Islamist front
on one hand and all the others on the other. This is a dangerous
situation," he said, adding it could spark more street trouble.
The streets have been relatively quiet since Mursi took
office, although this week protesters have clashed with police
during rallies to mark deadly demonstrations last year.
In June, the then ruling military council issued a decree as
Mursi was being elected that sought to rein in his powers, but
he struck back in August issuing a decree as president revoking
that, giving himself those powers and sacking top generals.
The new army leaders are now appointees of Mursi and have
stepped back from politics. The military still wields hefty
influence through its huge business interests and security role.
But one analyst said the generals had been "neutralised."