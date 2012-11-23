* Youths clash with security forces in Cairo
* Thousands say Mursi must go after decree
* Violent protests in Alexandria, Port Said, Suez
By Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Nov 24 Angry youths hurled rocks at
security forces and burned a police truck as thousands gathered
in central Cairo to protest at Egyptian President Mohamed
Mursi's decision to grab sweeping new powers.
Police fired tear gas near Tahrir Square, heart of the 2011
uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak at the height of the Arab
Spring. Thousands demanded that Mursi should quit and accused
him of launching a "coup".
There were also violent protests in Alexandria, Port Said
and Suez.
Mursi on Thursday issued a decree that puts his decisions
beyond any legal challenge until a new parliament is elected.
Opponents immediately accused him of turning into a new Mubarak
and hijacking the Egyptian revolution.
"This is the point of no return for Mursi. He has dug
himself deeper in a hole and won't know how to get out of it,"
said Ahmed Saleh, an activist who said many would stay in Tahrir
square until Mursi withdrew the decree.
"The people want to bring down the regime," shouted
protesters in Tahrir, echoing a chant used in the uprising that
forced Mubarak to step down.
The United States, the European Union and the United Nations
expressed concern at Mursi's move.
Mursi's rivals condemned him as an autocratic pharaoh who
wanted to impose his Islamist vision on Egypt.
The president's aides said the decree was intended to speed
up a protracted transition to democracy that has been hindered
by legal obstacles
"I am for all Egyptians," Mursi said on a stage outside the
presidential palace, adding that he was working for social and
economic stability and remained committed to the revolution.
JUDGES MEET
Egyptian judges will meet on Saturday to respond to Mursi's
move, which put him above the judicial oversight. The judges
could threaten to go on strike, which would bring the judiciary
to a halt.
Some non-Islamist political parties called for a
million-strong march on Tuesday to demand that Mursi rescinds
his decree.
But Islamist parties, including the Building and Development
Party, accused Mursi's opponents of undermining the democratic
process that brought him to office.
"Those calling for the downfall of President Mohamed Mursi
have rejected democracy because President Mursi has been
democratically elected by popular will," the party said in a
statement. Mursi's decree would "save the revolution from the
remnants of Mubarak's regime", it said.
Buoyed by accolades from around the world for mediating a
truce between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip, Mursi on
Thursday ordered that an Islamist-dominated assembly writing the
new constitution could not be dissolved by legal challenges.
Mursi, an Islamist whose roots are in the Muslim
Brotherhood, also gave himself wide powers that allowed him to
sack the unpopular public prosecutor and opened the door for a
retrial for Mubarak and his aides.
TURBULENCE AND TURMOIL
The president's decree has consolidated his power but looks
set to polarise Egypt further, threatening more turmoil in a
nation at the heart of the Arab Spring.
In Alexandria, north of Cairo, protesters ransacked an
office of the Brotherhood's political party, burning books and
chairs in the street. Supporters of Mursi and opponents clashed
elsewhere in the city, leaving 12 injured.
A party building was attacked by stone-throwing protesters
in Port Said, and demonstrators in Suez threw petrol bombs that
burned banners outside the party building.
Although Washington has praised Egypt for its part in
bringing Israelis and Palestinians to a ceasefire on Wednesday,
it expressed reservations about Mursi's latest move.
"The decisions and declarations announced on November 22
raise concerns for many Egyptians and for the international
community," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in
a statement.
The European Union urged Mursi to respect the democratic
process, while the United Nations expressed fears about human
rights.
"The decree is basically a coup on state institutions and
the rule of law that is likely to undermine the revolution and
the transition to democracy," said Mervat Ahmed, an independent
activist in Tahrir protesting against the decree.
Leading liberal Mohamed ElBaradei, who joined other
politicians on Thursday night to demand the decree was
withdrawn, wrote on his Twitter account that Mursi had "usurped
all state powers and appointed himself Egypt's new pharaoh".
Almost two years after Mubarak was toppled and about five
months since Mursi took office, Egypt has no permanent
constitution, which must be in place before new parliamentary
elections are held.
An assembly drawing up the constitution has yet to complete
its work. Many liberals, Christians and others have walked out
accusing the Islamists who dominate it of ignoring their voices
over the extent that Islam should be enshrined in the new state.