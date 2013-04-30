CAIRO, April 30 Egypt will keep all state-owned
firms in public hands, President Mohamed Mursi said in a speech
on Tuesday, calling a halt to a flawed privatisation programme
that failed to kick-start the country's economy.
"There will not be any more selling of the public sector
again. That is over," Mursi said in a speech to metal industry
workers in a Cairo suburb during celebrations ahead of Labour
Day.
Egypt's economy has slowed rapidly since the popular
uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, and it is
struggling to secure the external funding it needs to revive
growth at a time of renewed social unrest.
The country has neither undertaken nor planned any major
privatisations since 2008, and courts have scrapped several
sales that took place before then.
In May 2011, a court annulled a 2006 deal to sell Egypt's
historic Omar Effendi department store chain to a Saudi investor
after critics argued it was sold too cheaply. That ruling
followed others scrapping transactions in which the state was
found to have sold land at below market prices.
In June 2008, Egypt cancelled the auction of state-owned
Banque du Caire, saying the bids it received from foreign banks
did not meet the reserve price.