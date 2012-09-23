* Egypt's Mursi gives an hour interview to state TV
* Speaks highly of Iran and its importance to region
* Promises to tackle people's demands
By Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Sept 23 Egypt's Islamist President said
on Saturday that having a strong relationship with Iran is
important for Egypt at this time to be able to work out a way to
end the bloodshed in Syria.
Speaking in a televised interview, his first to state TV
since his election last June, President Mohamed Mursi described
Iran as "a main player in the region that could have an active
and supportive role in solving the Syrian problem."
Mursi, in a move to revive Egypt's role in the region, asked
last month for Iran to join a quartet committee he called for
which includes Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey and Egypt to try to
find a solution to the violence in Syria.
Iran is the only state in the quartet that is an ally to
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and has accused Saudi Arabia
and Turkey of helping the rebels who are fighting to topple him.
Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have all demanded that Assad step
down. Iran was attacked at the U.N. Security Council last week
for its continuous backing of the Syrian regime.
"I don't see the presence of Iran in this quartet as a
problem, but is a part of solving the (Syrian) problem," Mursi
said, explaining that Iran's close proximity to Syria and its
strong ties with it makes it "vital" in resolving the Syrian
crisis.
Mursi's comments came after Saudi Arabia stayed away from
the quartet's last meeting, which Cairo hosted on Sept. 17.
Saudi Arabia's decision was seen by diplomats and western
officials as a reaction to the presence of Shi'ite Muslim Iran,
the major rival of Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia has not officially commented on why it did not
attend that meeting and Egyptian officials gave conflicting
explanations for its absence.
Mursi said he could meet with top officials of the three
states of the Quartet during the United Nations general assembly
meeting he will attend in New York this week.
"And we do not have a significant problem with Iran, it (the
relation between Egypt and Iran) is normal like with the rest of
the world's states," said Mursi who last month became the first
Egyptian president to visit the Islamic republic in decades.
AT ODDS WITH THE WEST
Relations between Cairo and Tehran were badly strained after
Iran's Islamic revolution in 1979. Egypt s igned a peace deal
with Israel and became a staunch ally to the U.S. and Europe.
But it is now taking a position at odds with that of Israel
and its western and American allies.
Former President Hosni Mubarak, who Mursi replaced after his
ouster by a popular uprising last year, never visited the
Islamic state in all of his 30 years in power. Mubarak was known
for his opposition to the Islamists' rigid style of government.
Mursi has been outspoken about Syria since he took office on
June 30. He has described the Syrian government as "oppressive"
and said it was an "ethical duty" to support the Syrian people
in a speech he gave from Tehran last month at a Non-Aligned
Movement summit, which was the reason for Egypt's historic visit
to the Islamic state.
"The Syrian regime has to know it is violating all laws and
norms in its continuation to shed blood," Mursi said on
Saturday, repeating similar comments he made during an Arab
league meeting he attended earlier this month and in a previous
exclusive interview with Reuters.
The Syrian revolt erupted in March of last year, one month
after the Egyptian uprising ended, over similar demands for
democracy and freedom. But unlike Mubarak, who quit after only
18 days of protest, Assad sent his military to crush the revolt,
leading the rebels to take arms against him and prompting
violent battles that have been going on for 17 months.
The United Nations says nearly 20,000 people have been
killed in the conflict and more than 235,000 Syrian refugees
have registered in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, while about
1.2 million people have been displaced within Syria.
PROMISES TO THE PEOPLE
Mursi has vowed to meet the Egyptian people's demands for
deeply rooted corruption to be eradicated from all governmental
institutions.
He has said many of the changes he made in the leadership of
state institutions, which have included the military, the
state's auditing units and the state's intelligence department,
were aimed at weeding out corruption.
"I won't leave a corrupted person unpunished," Mursi said.
"I won't take extraordinary measures but I tell corrupt people
that under the law, soon you will be punished," he added.
In a surprise move last month, Mursi dismissed the head of
the military council and the military's chief of staff and
canceled a decree the army issued that gave it legislative
powers in the absence of parliament.
The army last June dissolved the Islamist-led parliament
shortly before issuing a decree that was seen as a bid to
restrict Mursi's role.
When asked about the army moves, Mursi said they were
"obligatory," without giving details about the true reasons
behind them. Yet he said he felt the people approved of the
moves and saw them as strengthening "democratic and civilian
rule."
But Mursi did not forget to salute military forces to
deflect concern about a hidden conflict between the Islamist
president and the army forces after the recent decisions.
"The military forces made a huge effort to protect the
revolution. ... It is an institution respected by the Egyptian
people and the President of Egypt," Mursi said.
Mursi also said he would back any legislation to put limits
on minimum and maximum wages to achieve social justice, work to
advance education and medical insurance systems and the state's
political and security status to increase the flow of
investment, which was reduced after the uprising.
When asked about how he felt after he knew he won the
presidential vote to become Egypt's first freely elected
civilian president, Mursi said: "I was filled by an overwhelming
feeling of responsibility."
"The targets are big, hopes are wide, resources are huge and
strong efforts are requested," Mursi said.