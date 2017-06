Anti-Mursi protesters run from tear gas released by police during clashes in front of the Supreme Judicial Council in Cairo November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO The body representing Egypt's judges called on Saturday for an immediate strike in all courts and prosecutors offices in protest against President Mohamed Mursi's decree expanding his powers.

At a meeting in Cairo, the Judges Club called on Mursi to retract the decree and to reinstate Abdel Maguid Mahmoud, the Hosni Mubarak-era prosecutor general who was sacked as part of the decision unveiled on Thursday.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Ralph Gowling)