By Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Aug 23 Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi on
Thursday used the legislative powers he wrested back from the
army this month to pass a law banning the pre-trial detention of
journalists, a move that may deflect criticism of his handling
of the media.
The announcement by the newly elected Islamist president
came hours after a court ordered the pre-trial detention of
Islam Afifi, the editor-in-chief of the Al-Dostour opposition
newspaper, on charges of insulting the president.
Egypt's media crackdown has alarmed the United States, which
has for years secured the loyalty of one of the Arab world's
most influential states by giving it substantial financial aid,
now running at about $1.55 billion a year.
"We did express concerns quite strongly that one of the
cornerstones of a vibrant democracy is a free press and respect
for freedom of expression and called on Egypt to ensure that it
is protecting those freedoms moving forward," Victoria Nuland, a
spokeswoman for the State Department, told a news briefing on
Thursday.
The new law comes a day before planned protests against
Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood, which backed his presidential
bid. The Al-Dostour newspaper has been very supportive of the
protests.
"Mursi's decision does not cancel the fierce attacks on the
media that were led by Brotherhood members and its timing is
only a last minute attempt to cancel Friday's demonstrations
that journalists and novelists will participate in," political
analyst Mustapha Al-Sayyid said.
On Aug. 12, Mursi dismissed the top generals who had led a
military council that had ruled Egypt after the fall of Hosni
Mubarak last year.
He also cancelled a decree which the army had issued giving
itself legislative powers in the absence of parliament, thereby
granting himself both executive and legislative powers.
Opponents have accused him of concentrating too much power in
his own hands.
Last week, state prosecutors filed charges against two
journalists, including Afifi, who a court ordered detained on
Thursday, pending his trial over accusations that he insulted
Mursi. Judge Mohamed Shahin told the court the case would be
adjourned to Sept. 16.
Speaking by telephone to Reuters after that ruling but
before Mursi's new legislation was passed, Afifi described the
detention order as a "real test" and asked "every apparatus of
state to stand against attempts to suppress and silence voices".
In what critics saw as an act to muzzle the press, a large
number of copies of Al-Dostour were confiscated this month,
though some still made it to the newsstands.
"NOT ENOUGH"
Although activists generally praised Mursi's decision saying
it went some way to satisfying the expectations of many
Egyptians who believed last year's overthrow of Mubarak would
lead to greater media freedom, many said it was not enough.
Seven editors were put on trial during Mubarak's last years
in power accused of publishing factually incorrect information
or questioning the health of the now 84-year-old former leader.
One of them, Ibrahim Eissa, got a two-month jail sentence but
was pardoned by a presidential decree issued by Mubarak.
"We welcome the decision but it is not all we ask for, we
want a law that bans any form of detention in crimes related to
the press and not only a bar on journalists' detentions pending
trials," human rights activist Gamal Eid said.
Legal and media experts said that Egyptian law prior to
Mursi's decree on Thursday authorised the pre-trial arrest of
journalists in cases where they were accused of insulting the
president, state institutions or the leaders of foreign states.
The law also allowed journalists to be jailed if convicted
by courts.
Mursi drew further criticism when the Islamist-dominated
upper house of parliament appointed new editors to several state
newspapers. Though this had been common practice under Mubarak,
critics said Mursi's allies should not have followed the same
practice in the new Egypt.
"Thursday's decision shows that the Brotherhood is concerned
about its publicity and feels that more pro-freedom actions need
to be taken for it to maintain public support after the series
of violations committed against the media," Eid said.
Opponents of Mursi - including former liberal
parliamentarians - called for Friday's protests. But other
groups usually critical of Mursi said they would not
participate, including the April 6 youth movement that helped
stir up protests against Mubarak.
Egypt's liberal Free Egyptian Party said it would not
participate in Friday's protests either. Its head, Ahmed Said,
wrote on the party's Facebook page that "those who want to bring
down the Brotherhood should bring them down via elections."
The presidential office and the Interior Ministry both said
peaceful protests were allowed as long as remained within the
limits of the law.
(Additional reporting by Mohamed Abdellah, Saad Hussein and
Omar Fahmy in Cairo and Andrew Quinn in Washinghton; Writing by
Yasmine Saleh and Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Osborn)