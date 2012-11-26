CAIRO Nov 26 President Mohamed Mursi is "very
optimistic" that Egyptians will overcome the country's political
crisis, his spokesman said on Monday, referring to a dispute
over a presidential decree that extended Mursi's powers.
The move set off violent protests recalling the popular
revolution last year that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak and led
to the rise of Mursi's Islamist movement.
"President Mursi is very optimistic that Egyptians will
overcome this challenge as they have overcome other challenges,"
presidential spokesman Yasser Ali told reporters, shortly before
the president was due to meet judges to try to defuse the row.