CAIRO Nov 26 President Mohamed Mursi is "very
optimistic" that Egyptians will overcome the country's political
crisis, his spokesman said on Monday, referring to a dispute
over a presidential decree that extended Mursi's powers.
The move set off violent protests recalling the popular
revolution last year that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak and led
to the rise of Mursi's Islamist movement.
"President Mursi is very optimistic that Egyptians will
overcome this challenge as they have overcome other challenges,"
presidential spokesman Yasser Ali told reporters.
He was speaking shortly before the president began talks
with Egypt's highest judicial authority, the Supreme Judicial
Council, which has hinted at a compromise in the row.
The judiciary has opposed the decree that puts Mursi's
decisions above legal challenge while there is no parliament.
"There is absolutely no infringement on the judiciary in any
way. The president will explain this to the Supreme Judicial
Council," the spokesman said.
"He (Mursi) reiterates his respect to them and will discuss
any misunderstanding over any of the articles of the decree that
may have arisen," Ali added.