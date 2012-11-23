WASHINGTON Nov 23 The United States is
concerned about Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's decision to
assume sweeping powers, the U.S. State Department said on
Friday.
Mursi on Thursday issued a decree that puts his decisions
above legal challenge until a new parliament is elected, causing
angry protests by his opponents and violent clashes in central
Cairo and other cities on Friday.
Mursi's aides said the decree was intended to speed up a
protracted transition that has been hindered by legal obstacles,
but rivals condemned Mursi as an autocratic "pharaoh" who wanted
to impose his Islamist vision on Egypt.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met Mursi in Cairo
on Wednesday and thanked him for his mediation efforts to
establish a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas
movement ruling the Gaza Strip.
"The decisions and declarations announced on November 22
raise concerns for many Egyptians and for the international
community," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in
a statement.
"The current constitutional vacuum in Egypt can only be
resolved by the adoption of a constitution that includes checks
and balances, and respects fundamental freedoms, individual
rights, and the rule of law consistent with Egypt's
international commitments.
"We call for calm and encourage all parties to work together
and call for all Egyptians to resolve their differences over
these important issues peacefully and through democratic
dialogue."
Egyptian police on Friday fired teargas near Cairo's Tahrir
Square, the heart of the 2011 uprising that toppled former
President Hosni Mubarak. Thousands demanded Mursi quit and
accused him of launching a "coup". There were also violent
protests in Alexandria, Port Said and Suez.
Mubarak was an ally of the United States for decades. His
downfall has thrown into doubt the United States' long-standing
reliance on Egypt, the first Arab state to make peace with
Israel, as a strategic partner in the region.
Clinton said on Wednesday: "Egypt's new government is
assuming the responsibility and leadership that has long made
this country a cornerstone for regional stability and peace."