CAIRO Jan 19 Egypt plans to list shares in
state-owned bank and companies on the stock market, the
presidency said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at jump-starting
investment and boosting economic growth.
Egypt's economy has been struggling to recover since a
popular uprising in 2011 drove foreign investors and tourists
away. Years of political instability has hit growth in the Arab
world's most populous state and halved its currency reserves.
The country's benchmark index, the EGX 30, has
already fallen 15 percent since the start of 2016, wiping 43.5
billion Egyptian pounds ($5.56 billion) off its value.
"The coming period will witness offerings of parts of the
capital of successful Egyptian companies and banks on the
bourse," said presidential spokesman Alaa Youssef. The statement
follows a meeting between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and
ministers to discuss the stock market's decline.
Egypt owns vast swathes of the economy, including three of
its largest banks -- National Bank of Egypt, Banque
Du Caire, the United Bank of Egypt -- along with much of its oil
industry and huge parts of its real estate.
The statement did not specify which banks or sectors would
be offered.
The last time state-owned companies were listed on the
exchange was in 2005 when shares of Telecom Egypt, the
state's landline monopoly, and oil companies Sidi Kerir
Petrochemicals and AMOC were floated.
The chairman of the stock exchange, Mohamed Omran, said the
move may increase investment and market liquidity and send a
strong signal that the government was focused on building up its
capital markets.
Last year three major companies floated on the exchange --
cake and biscuit maker EDITA, real estate firm Emaar
Misr and Orascom Construction.
There are around 270 companies listed on the bourse and
about 500,000 investors, of which between 80,000 and 100,000 are
active. Documents seen by Reuters earlier showed there were 15
companies waiting to sell shares.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
