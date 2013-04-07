CAIRO, April 7 Egypt's top judicial body urged
the prosecutor general appointed by President Mohamed Mursi but
reviled by the liberal opposition to resign voluntarily and
return to his former job as a judge.
The removal of Talaat Ibrahim has been a key demand of
liberals, leftists and civil rights campaigners, who accuse him
of bias by targeting independent media, opposition activists and
critics of Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood movement, such as
popular television satirist Bassem Youssef.
The Supreme Judicial Council statement on Sunday was a
further setback for Ibrahim after an appeals court last month
annulled his appointment and ordered the justice ministry to
reinstate his predecessor, Abdel Maguid Mahmoud.
"It might be appropriate that advisor Talaat Abdullah
(Ibrahim) put forward a request expressing his desire to return
to his work in the judiciary service," the council said, citing
the unity of the judiciary and avoiding causes of discord.
However, it said a further legal procedure was required
before the appeals court ruling could be enforced.
Ibrahim has made known his intention to fight against the
appeals court ruling. His appointment last year prompted
protests by members of the judiciary and many courts suspended
their work in protest.
Ibrahim tendered his resignation in December when thousands
of prosecutors surrounded his office for several hours, but
later withdrew it.
