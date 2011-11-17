* Protesters say plant causes pollution
* Local people want plant moved out of city
CAIRO Nov 17 The head of an Egyptian
fertiliser plant at the centre of violent protests denied on
Thursday that it was causing pollution and offered to put the
dispute to a neutral committee.
Chief executive officer Medhat Youssef also said the plant
in the northern port city of Damietta was running heavy losses
due to the protests, adding that the Egyptian-Canadian owned
factory might not be able to repay its debts if it were forced
out of the country.
Hundreds of Egyptians have continued protests in Damietta
into a second week, demanding the plant be moved out of the city
for environmental reasons.
Last Sunday one person was killed and at least 11 wounded in
clashes between the army and the protesters outside the nitrogen
factory, jointly owned by state-owned Misr Oil Processing
Company (Mopco) and Canada's Agrium.
Egypt's ruling military council later closed down the plant,
state media reported, in a case which has worried stock
investors.
Youssef denied the factory was causing pollution but offered
to put the case to an independent review.
"I agree to the formation of a neutral committee to
investigate the case provided that everyone will accept its
decision," he told a news conference at the plant's
administrative office in Cairo. However, he gave no details of
who might sit on this committee.
"The factory is losing 19 million Egyptian pounds ($3.2
million) daily due to the halt of production as a result of the
protests." he said. "The Egyptian banking system would also
suffer a lot if the factory moved out of Egypt as the company
borrowed $1.7 billion from Egyptian banks and it would not be
able to pay them back if it left," he added.
Amid investors' concerns, the main Egyptian main stock index
closed down 1.1 percent on Thursday.
Youssef further said he was holding talks with the Canadian
part owner to prevent it from seeking international arbitration,
but gave no further details.
The protesters first took to the streets on Nov. 8 and have
been closing off the port and nearby roads since last Sunday.
According to witnesses, the protesters are refusing to leave
until the factory is moved.
The state-owned Al-Ahram daily newspaper reported that the
public discontent with the factory is not new. Local residents,
concerned about the factory's environmental impact, began their
campaign when construction of the plant started in 2008.
Al-Ahram's website said even local government officials
opposed the project at the time.
($1 = 5.983 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by David Stamp)