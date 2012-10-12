* Islamists and rivals at odds over shape of new Egypt
* Rivals hurl stones and petrol bombs, two buses torched
* Health Ministry reports 110 people injured
* Liberals and Islamists vie in drafting new constitution
By Yasmine Saleh and Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Oct 12 Opponents and supporters of
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clashed in Cairo on Friday in
the first street violence between rival factions since the
Islamist leader took office.
Islamists and their opponents threw stones, bottles and
petrol bombs, and some fought hand-to-hand, showing how feelings
still run high between the rival groups trying to shape the new
Egypt after decades of autocracy, although the streets have
generally been calmer since Mursi's election in June.
The Health Ministry said 110 people had sustained light to
moderate injuries, state media reported.
A government is in place, but Islamists and liberals are at
loggerheads over the drafting of the new constitution, which
must be agreed before a new parliament can be elected.
Many of the thousands who gathered in Tahrir Square were
angry at this week's court ruling that acquitted former
officials charged with ordering a camel-and-horseback charge on
protesters in the uprising that ousted Hosni Mubarak last year.
But even before that ruling, Mursi's opponents had called
for protests against what they say is his failure to deliver on
his promises for his first 100 days in office.
"Down, down with rule by the guide!" Mursi's opponents
chanted, suggesting that Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie
pulls the strings even though Mursi officially quit the
Brotherhood on taking office.
"Mursi! Mursi!" the president's backers responded.
Late on Friday, a statement issued by the cabinet condemned
the events saying they hinder the government's political and
economic efforts. It said Prime Minister Hisham Kandil "calls on
all parties present in Tahrir Square and the other squares and
places to stay away from any action that would tarnish the image
of new Egypt".
BUSES SET ON FIRE
Some demonstrators pulled down a temporary podium that had
been erected on a side of the square for speeches. Later,
Islamists took over the square, triggering scuffles in nearby
streets as they tried to keep rival groups out.
Two buses parked near the square were set alight. Witnesses
said they had been used by the Brotherhood to bring in
supporters.
The Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) in a
statement expressed its "sorrow" over what happened to the buses
it said were used to bring members to Cairo. It also condemned
an attack on the Brotherhood's headquarters in the industrial
city of El-Mahalla El-Kubra.
"We went to protest against the constituent assembly and
Mursi's failure in his 100 days, and Islamists prevented us and
are now controlling the square," said Islam Wagdy, 19, a member
of a group set up by leftist politician Hamdeen Sabahy.
An FJP spokesman denied this. "What happened today was an
attempt by the liberal powers ... to prevent Islamists
expressing their views and protesting in Tahrir, which belongs
to all Egyptians and not to a certain current," Ahmed Sobeih
said.
There was no intervention by police, who have often been the
target of protesters' anger because of their brutality against
demonstrators in last year's revolt.
The Brotherhood, which joined Friday's protest, had said it
should focus on this week's court ruling.
The charge by men on camels and horseback was one of the
most violent incidents of the uprising that ousted Mubarak in
February 2011. The case has been closely watched by those
seeking justice for the hundreds killed in the revolt.
The court acquitted top Mubarak-era officials such as former
lower house speaker Fathi Sorour and Mubarak aide Safwat Sherif,
both of whom are scorned by many Egyptians.
ALEXANDRIA
Demonstrators also gathered in Egypt's second city,
Alexandria, where Mursi went to a mosque to perform Friday
prayers before giving a speech.
"We won't let anyone involved in corruption get away," he
said, while urging protesters not to disrupt workers. As he
spoke, some chanted: "The people want the judiciary purged."
Many blame the general prosecutor, perceived as a Mubarak
loyalist, for not securing convictions.
In an apparent bid to appease the public, the president had
said late on Thursday he was moving Abdel Maguid Mahmoud out of
that position to make him ambassador to the Vatican, because
Egyptian law prevented him being dismissed.
Mahmoud denounced the move and told Egyptian media he would
stay on. The influential judges' club condemned the decision as
interference and called for a meeting of judicial officials on
Sunday to discuss action, the state news agency reported.
Even some political groups who wanted Mahmoud out questioned
the way Mursi had done it. The liberal Free Egyptians Party said
changing the prosecutor should be an independent judicial move.
Mursi has won grudging respect from some opponents for
pushing the army out of politics, after decades of rule by
military men, and for raising Egypt's profile abroad.
But many Egyptians, with high expectations after the revolt,
say he has not done enough at home, failing to deliver on
promises for his first 100 days such as cleaning up cities and
getting traffic moving in Egypt's congested streets.
Many more secular-minded Egyptians and minority Christians
also worry that Mursi and his Islamist supporters will seek to
impose religious restrictions on society.