CAIRO Nov 28 The Muslim Brotherhood and
hardline Salafi parties will hold protests across Egypt on
Saturday in support of President Mohamed Mursi, who is facing a
wave of demonstrations against a decree that expanded his
powers.
Mahmoud Ghozlan, the Brotherhood spokesman, told Reuters:
"We have called for pro-Mursi nationwide protests. The exact
locations of the protests are currently being discussed."
Salah Abdel Maboud, a leading member of the Salafi Nour
Party, confirmed that Islamists would stage protests on
Saturday. He said the location could be Tahrir Square, where
Mursi's opponents have been camped out for seven consecutive
days.