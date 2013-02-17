ISMAILIA, Egypt Feb 17 Thousands of Egyptian
protesters blocked access to the harbour and rallied outside
state buildings in Port Said on Sunday to demand justice over
the deaths of dozens of people killed in riots last month.
That violence was triggered by anger over the death
sentences handed down to 21 people from Port Said for their
involvement in a soccer stadium disaster in the city a year ago
in which more than 70 people were killed.
Sunday's day of "civil disobedience" was called by hardcore
soccer fans from Port Said's al-Masry, the club that had been
playing a home match against Cairo's Al Ahly when the stadium
disaster occurred in February 2012.
Witnesses said around 3,000 people took part in the protest,
demanding the death sentence for those responsible for the Jan.
26 violence set off by a verdict read out in Cairo.
"With our lives, with our blood, we will sacrifice ourselves
to you martyrs: Either we avenge you or we die like you!" they
chanted.
"The disobedience will last for one day and could continue
if the protesters' calls for the death sentence for the killers
of martyrs are not granted," said Ahmad Mutwalli, a political
activist in Port Said.
The protesters also disrupted train services. But General
Ahmed Najeeb, head of the General Authority of Port Said, said
the protest had not affected shipping activity at the
Mediterranean port.
Port Said was one of three provinces near the Suez Canal
where President Mohamed Mursi declared a 30-day state of
emergency in response to last month's unrest.
