CAIRO, Sept 12 Security forces fired teargas to
disperse stone-throwing demonstrators near the U.S. embassy in
Cairo late on Wednesday, some 24 hours after protesters scaled
the walls and tore down the flag over a film insulting the
Prophet Mohammad.
State news agency MENA said some of those present had been
injured, but gave no further details.
Live television showed hundreds of demonstrators gathered at
the embassy, where late on Tuesday around 2,000 protested
outside after some illegally entered the compound, ripped down
the flag and burned it.
Washington has a big mission in Egypt, partly because of a
huge aid programme that followed Egypt's signing of a peace
treaty with Israel in 1979. The United States gives $1.3 billion
to Egypt's military each year and offers the nation other aid.
Clashes between security forces and protesters continued in
side streets near the building into the early hours of Thursday.
Reuters witnesses saw protesters carrying petrol bombs and saw
smoke billowing from one of the streets leading to the embassy.
MENA said earlier Egypt had arrested four people after
Tuesday's demonstration in which protesters blamed the film on
the United States.
It said the four people were transferred to the prosecutor's
office, adding that security forces were still searching for
others who scaled the walls of the U.S. mission.