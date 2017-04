An aerial view shows protesters against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

CAIRO The Egyptian president's national security adviser said on Wednesday that a "military coup" was under way and army and police violence was expected to remove pro-Mursi demonstrators.

"In this day and age no military coup can succeed in the face of sizeable popular force without considerable bloodshed," said Essam El-Haddad, the president's national security adviser. (Reporting by Paul Taylor, Shadia Nasralla and Yasmine Saleh)