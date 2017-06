CAIRO The head of the Egyptian military said political conflict in the country could lead to the collapse of the state and protecting the Suez Canal was one of the main objectives of an army deployment in nearby cities shaken by violence.

"The continuation of the struggle of the different political forces ... over the management of state affairs could lead to the collapse of the state," General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is also defence minister, said. His remarks were published on the official Facebook page of the army spokesman.

(Writing by Tom Perry)