An Egyptian activist holds a sign that reads ''Sold the land'' during a demonstration protesting the government's decision to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO Egyptian security forces detained about 50 protesters who had staged demonstrations against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's decision to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, two security officials said on Friday.

Thousands of Egyptians angered by the move called for the government to fall, chanting a slogan from the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

