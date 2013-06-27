* Protests scheduled for Sunday against Islamist president
* Liberals see Islamic campaign to impose conservative view
* Brotherhood leaders deny trying to control institutions
By Alexander Dziadosz
CAIRO, June 27 Egypt's revolution has been a
double-edged sword for Mohamed Hashem.
As manager of Dar Merit, one of Cairo's most respected
publishing houses, he's been happy to see the spread of a fresh
political and cultural awareness since the 2011 uprising that
ousted Hosni Mubarak.
But the revolt also ushered in an Islamist-led government
that he and other literati view as an autocratic group bent on
imposing conservative social views on Egypt's 84 million people
- including the liberals who allied with them against Mubarak.
President Mohamed Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood may have
come to power through the ballot box, but for Hashem and
liberals like him, their promulgation of religious values is
totalitarian and divisive, and reason enough to take to the
streets on Sunday, the anniversary of Mursi's inauguration.
"This is not a democratic force that believes in elections
and the transfer of power," Hashem, 55, said in an interview in
his dusty, book-lined office around the corner from Tahrir
Square, centre of the 2011 uprising.
He said Egyptian Islamism "believes in its own religious
authority and that there is no authority above it".
Of course, things were never easy for artists under Mubarak.
Hashem opened Dar Merit in 1998 to give life to an arts scene
that stagnated under corruption, censorship and mismanagement
during the autocrat's three decades in power, and its struggles
have won it Western press freedom prizes in 2006 and since the
revolution.
VIOLENCE IN THE AIR
When Mubarak fell, Hashem was accused of inciting violence
by the council of army generals who took over, although the case
was eventually dropped.
The main twist under the Islamists, Hashem said, was a new
tolerance among officials of threats of violence against those
they do not agree with.
He pointed to the mob killing of five Shi'ite Muslims this
month, which happened just days after Mursi sat silently at a
conference while Sunni clerics derided Shi'ites, including one
who called them "filth".
"Their violent rhetoric is what's left people unable to bear
even a year before saying they have to go," said Hashem, who
keeps a gas mask and blue helmet on his desk.
Many of Egypt's artists are still haunted by a radical
Islamist's knife attack on Nobel Prize-winning author Naguib
Mahfouz in 1994.
Officials deny trying to pack cultural institutions with
Brotherhood loyalists to carry out an Islamic morality campaign.
But puritanical Salafist Muslims, enjoying newfound freedom
after decades of repression under Mubarak, have grown bold
enough to call for an end to public ballet performances and
belly-dancing, and to demand censorship of screen romance.
The appointment this month of a new culture minister, Alaa
Abdel Aziz, a 52-year-old academic from a small Islamic party,
unnerved artists who feared a religious-tinged clampdown.
Film makers, writers and performers infuriated by Abdel
Aziz's dismissal of the head of the Cairo Opera have staged a
sit-in to preventing him entering his ministry, and scuffled
with his Islamist supporters this month.
REFLECTING THE REVOLUTION
Abdel Aziz's taste for both Hollywood and international
arthouse movies sets him apart from many Islamists, and he
denies having any moral agenda, but he does say he wants
cultural spending to reflect the changes Egyptian society
brought about by its revolution.
"My concern is providing cultural services throughout Egypt,
not financial benefits for a few intellectuals," he told Reuters
last week.
Hashem, fearing for a cosmopolitan cultural scene long
envied across the Arab world, disagrees with the approach.
"The assault is on the national identity of Egypt - not just
on culture," he said.
Dar Merit has steadily grown in prominence since it was
founded, with titles including "The Yacoubian Building", Alaa
al-Aswany's novel of corruption and social deterioration under
Mubarak.
Its headquarters are a battered, high-ceilinged building in
downtown Cairo, a relic of the decaying grandeur the novel
portrayed.
Business has got worse since the uprising - Dar Merit used
to publish 50 to 70 books a year, and it is now under 30. But
Hashem tries to look to a time when, as he sees it, Egypt's
democratic revolution finally becomes inclusive.
"People are going to learn more and read more," he said.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)