CAIRO, July 3 Egypt's central bank has told
banks to close their branches early and has advanced the time
for a foreign currency auction, a banker said, ahead of an army
deadline on Wednesday that could trigger a military takeover
backed by protesters.
Banks must close their branches by 2:00 p.m. (1200 GMT)
instead of the usual 5:00 p.m. The central bank will hold its
currency auction at 10:30 instead of 11:00 and issue the result
at 11:00 a.m. instead of 12:00 noon, the banker said.
The military has set a deadline of about 5:00 p.m. for
President Mohamed Mursi to agree to a power-sharing deal with
his rivals, an ultimatum that Mursi has rejected.