(Corrects to say BASF closed Egypt operations on Thursday. BASF
did not say will not reopen after weekend)
FRANKFURT Aug 16 German chemicals group BASF
said on Friday it closed its Egyptian operations on
Thursday because of the violent political protests in the
country.
"The safety of our employees has top priority. We are
observing the situation carefully. All our employees are fine.
The offices have been closed since yesterday," a spokeswoman for
the world's largest chemical maker said.
BASF has about 100 employees based in Egypt, with offices in
Alexandria and Cairo and a plant producing construction
chemicals in Sadat City.
Of BASF's annual group sales of about 72 billion euros, the
contribution from its Egyptian operations is in the low hundreds
of millions.
Protests by supporters of ousted Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi turned violent across Egypt on Friday as the Muslim
Brotherhood staged a "Day of Rage", two days after an assault by
security forces on its protesters killed
hundreds.
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Edward Taylor; Editing by David
Goodman)