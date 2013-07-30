(Adds army saying finds no evidence of explosion)

ISMAILIA, Egypt, July 30 The Egyptian army said it had investigated reports of an explosion near the Suez Canal on Tuesday morning but found no evidence of one.

"They scanned the area, they found nothing," military spokesman Ahmed Ali told Reuters. Ali said shipping through the canal was operating normally.

Witnesses said earlier they heard an explosion around dawn near a residential area about one kilometre from the canal.

