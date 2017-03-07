* Change to a subsidy scheme left some without ration
* Protests small but evidence of anger over living costs
* Government says issue will be resolved within 48 hours
(Adds minister of supply comments)
By Haitham El Sheikh and Ahmed Abd Elkawey
ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, March 7 Hundreds of Egyptians
protested around the country on Tuesday, blocking roads and
surrounding government offices, after a change to the way bread
rations are managed raised fears that the government was cutting
food subsidies by the back door.
Bread subsidies are an explosive issue in Egypt, where more
than 70 million people receive state rations.
Core inflation in the country has soared above 30 percent
since Egypt floated its currency in November, securing a $12
billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund to
support a government austerity programme.
Protests began on Monday after changes to a bread subsidy
scheme left some people without their ration.
Unrest grew on Tuesday, with angry crowds gathering in the
port city of Alexandria, in at least one poor Cairo
neighbourhood, and several other cities across Egypt.
Supply_Uprising became the top trending Twitter hashtag for
Egypt as Egyptians posted pictures of confused people outside
bakeries and in the street. The government sought to reassure
Egyptians the issue would be resolved in days.
"We were surprised when the bakers refused to give us bread
with the excuse that the Supply Ministry reduced their rations,"
said Ahmed Faraj, an Alexandria resident.
Most protests drew small crowds and dissipated quickly, but
offered the first major evidence of public anger over rising
living costs.
"We are suffering from high prices. We have nothing left to
live on but bread and now the government wants to deprive us of
it," said Samia Darwish, a 50-year-old homemaker in Alexandria.
The dangers are not lost on President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,
in a country where economic discontent has helped unseat two
presidents in five years. He has promised prosperity and
stability in the aftermath of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, and
has committed to protecting the poorest from the pain of
austerity.
"We want the president to know that the poor are dying of
the high prices," said Gamal Ahmed, from Alexandria.
"RIGHT TO BREAD"
Egypt operates a system in which each family receives
a plastic card to buy five subsidised loaves per person per day.
The government then pays bakeries a subsidy per loaf.
Bakers also receive "gold cards" to sell bread to
individuals without a smart card – generally those waiting for
cards who have been issued temporary paper cards in the mean
time.
The Supply Ministry on Monday denied it planned to cut bread
subsidies after local media reported that rations would go from
five to three loaves a day.
However, last week it did reduce the amount bakers can sell
via the "gold card" scheme. The move is likely aimed at reducing
misuse of those cards, which costs the government hundreds of
millions of pounds a year.
Supply Minister Ali Moselhy told a news conference that
citizens would not see their bread rations reduced as temporary
paper cards are phased out and replaced by smart cards.
"Apologies to all citizens that have not received loaves of
bread. Rest assured that this issue will be resolved within 48
hours ... Every citizen has a right to bread," he said.
A Reuters report last year revealed flaws in the system
allow bakers to overstate sales to profit from the black market,
where they sell subsidised flour to private bakeries at a
profit, costing the government billions of pounds.
Abdel Aal Darwish, the head of the bakeries division at the
Alexandria Chambers of Commerce, called on the government to
reverse the move and issue all Egyptians with cards.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, Ali Abdelaty, and
Eric Knecht in Cairo, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Julia
Glover and Alison Williams)