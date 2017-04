A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a picture of Mursi during a protest in Cairo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

CAIRO Egyptian Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi has proposed the legal dissolution of the Muslim Brotherhood and the idea is being studied by the government, a government spokesman said.

Beblawi had made the proposal to the minister of social affairs - the ministry responsible for licensing non-governmental organisations, Sherif Shawky said. "It is being studied currently," he said.

